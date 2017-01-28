Natalie Portman Stuns With Her Bare Baby Bump in ‘Vanity Fair’ Hollywood Issue

Natalie Portman glows on Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue while pregnant with her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied.
Portman is joined by Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Amy Adams, Ruth Negga, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King, Janelle Monae, Dakota Johnson, Dakota and Ella Fanning.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The only thing better than the group snapshot is the black-and-white frame of Portman in a sheet, showing off her growing baby bump.
The Jackie star was just recently nominated for her third Oscar this week for her role in the film. The actress celebrated the news with a hike around Los Angeles.
The mom-to-be told Entertainment Tonight back in November, “It was very scary to take on somebody that people know so well — the way she looked, the way she spoke, the way she moved,” she said of the role. “You have to overcome that hurdle before you can even get people to sign on to emotionally empathize with you.”
Related:
Natalie Portman Reveals Ashton Kutcher Earned Three Times More Than Her for ‘No Strings Attached’
Natalie Portman Flaunts Baby Bump in Curve-Hugging Dress
Emma Stone Wins Best Actress in Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards