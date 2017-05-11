The Metabolism-Boosting Mermaid Smoothie Begging to Be Added to Your Meal Plan

(Photo: Jessica Rosen of Raw Generation)

Whether you’re looking for a metabolism boost to start your day or you’re in dire need of a healthy 3 p.m. pick-me-up, this mermaid smoothie recipe from Jessica Rosen, Certified Holistic Health Coach and President of Raw Generation should be at the top of your list.

While we’re obsessed with its super fun shade of pink, the best thing about this smoothie is all the health benefits it boasts. Dragon fruit packs tons of antioxidants, vitamin C and B vitamins (which help break down carbs faster) and mango are full of enzymes that help improve digestion, making this one of the most metabolism-friendly recipes you could find.

Not to mention coconut oil, packed full of medium-chain fatty acids that help with a myriad of health issues like preventing heart disease, cancer, arthritis and Alzheimer’s — but is also super helpful for weight loss and muscle building.

The maple syrup adds a bit of sweetness without going overboard on sugar or artificial sweeteners, just make sure it’s natural and organic.

Get ready to fall in love with this mermaid smoothie! Blend up a double batch and freeze your leftovers.

Ingredients

½cup dragon fruit

½cup mango

1 banana

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

*Optional: Garnish with a teaspoon of spirulina for added health benefits and a deep blue-green pop of color.

Instructions:

Add ingredients to blender or food processor. Blend and enjoy!

