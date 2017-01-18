Gift Giving: 13 Edible Gifts To Give This Season

Sending a gift to a long-distance loved one or need a nice hostess gift? Instead of a generic gift card, send one of these tasty treats to show you care!

Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread: A decadent and delicious loaf, this homemade chocolately delight is a great Christmas gift! Send it to your far-off aunt or bring it to the neighborhood Christmas party!

Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread: Another delicious bread you can bake, this recipe only has 174 calories per slice. Any friend or family member will be happy to receive such a delicious treat! Learn to make it here.

Skinny Blueberry Almond Trail Mix: This trail mix makes for a delicious snack that will look great in a mason jar tied with ribbon! You can use it as a stocking stuffer or as a great hostess gift! Get the ingredient list here.

Skinny Candy Cane Pops: Impress your loved ones with this tasty gift! Give it to a coworker, a neighbor or your kid’s teacher to show you care! You can even brag that each pop only has 103 calories. Get this original recipe here.

Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies: Can’t you imagine how cute these will look wrapped in a holiday goodie bag? You may also be able to imagine the smile on your friends’ faces when they take their first bite of this tasty treat! Get the recipe here and start baking!

Skinny Mini Banana Bread Muffins: Fill a festive tin with these little muffins and spread some holiday cheer! Made with love, you can use a big batch of these for everyone who needs some holiday fun! For the recipe, click here.

Mango Rhubarb Salsa: The basil, cucumber and rhubarb give it that fresh-from-the-garden taste and the mango adds the right amount of sweetness. For a refreshing from-the-garden flavor, whip up a batch of this, put it in a jar and gift it on! Get your recipe here.

Cranberry Apple Relish: This recipe for cranberry apple relish is delicious and is really easy. The fresh cranberries bring out a rich cranberry flavor with the perfect amount of sweetness. A sweet gift for a sweet friend! Get the recipe here.

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas: For something a little more unique than a cookie, try baking some chickpeas! These, crunchy, spicy chickpeas are a great stocking stuffer idea. For step-by-step instructions, click here.

Honey and Olive Oil Roasted Nuts with Rosemary, Vanilla and Sea Salt: Nuts make for a great snack, especially when entertaining guests. Make this in large quantities and divide into goodie bags for your neighbors, friends or coworkers! (via My Kitchen Affair)

Apple Crumble: Make a tasty dessert and pack it to go! Attach reheating instructions and a bow and you’ve made a tasty and unique gift! (via Baking the Goods)

Milk Chocolate Almond Nutella Spread: A homemade gift that your loved ones can enjoy, this spread is seriously delicious! It’s great for breakfasts or snacking!

Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil and Parmesan Muffins: Not your average muffin, this ingredient blend makes for a savory and delicious snack. Plus, this will be a very unique gift! (via Jason and Shawnda)