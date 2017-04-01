Elizabeth Smart’s Father Makes Huge Family Announcement

According to PEOPLE, abduction victim and survivor, Elizabeth Smart will welcome her second child on Sunday.

Smart’s father’s Edward shared with the publication on Saturday that his daughter will be expecting her second child with husband, Matthew Gilmour, whom she married in 2012 on Sunday, April 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everyone is excited and ready to meet the newest member of the family,” he said. “We’ve been babysitting her little girl [Chloe, 2] today, looking forward to Sunday.”

Smart, 29, is very private about her family life, but her father contended that she was “ready for Sunday and is extremely happy.”

MORE: Attempted Murderer With Knife Tried to Approach Elizabeth Smart

On Friday, the young mom gave a keynote speech at Brigham Young University in observance of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month kicked off. Smart not only studied music at BYU, but has also been an advocate for abuse victims and spoken publicly about her experience to raise awareness.

The Daily Herald reports she told several hundred students, “It’s not what happens to people, but how they react that defines who they are… I do not feel like I am defined as a rape victim, a kidnap victim,” she said. “I feel so much more than that.”

Brian David Mitchell, who held Smart captive in 2002 with his wife, Wanda Barzee for nine months, kidnapped the then 14-year-old from her Salt Lake City home. Police later rescued her when a couple on a busy street in Utah spotted her.

Related:

Wife of Tennessee Teacher Accused of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Files for Divorce

Teen Abducted as a Newborn Speaks out to Defend Her Kidnapper

Kidnapped Mom Sherri Papini Pictured for First Time Since Rescue