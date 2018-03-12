Easter Sunday Brunch Recipes That Take Hardly Any Time at All

Easter Sunday brunch is a long-standing tradition in many of our homes: Family and friends are gathered around, the smell of bacon and biscuits is in the air and, if we’re lucky, we have a crisp mimosa in hand.

But Easter brunch doesn’t have to be a big to-do; in fact, some of our favorite Easter Sunday recipes hardly take any time at all and still pack a major punch when it comes to deliciousness and crowd-pleasing nature.

From make-ahead French toast filled with fresh berries to light and airy frittatas to zesty pasta salad, your perfect Easter Sunday brunch menu is easier than you ever though. Click through the slideshow for our favorite no-stress recipes the whole family will enjoy!

Unbelievable Blueberry French Toast Casserole

If you’re hosting an Easter Sunday brunch, the experience won’t be complete without an amazing make-ahead French toast casserole, of course. And this blueberry version is a must-make since its time saving recipe calls for prepping the crusty bread, sweet fruit and brown sugar goodness the night before.

» Get the full recipe here.

Kale and Mushroom Frittata

This totally customizable dish can be made with any veggies you happen to have in your fridge at the moment. Add some avocado toast or a handful of cherry tomatoes drizzled with balsamic and you have a perfectly delectable, healthy yet filling entrée.

» Get the full recipe here.

Ham And Cheese Croissants With Honey Mustard Glaze

Ready in less than 10 minutes, these flaky croissants make for an easy and delicious breakfast, lunch or brunch and they’re kid-friendly, too. The honey mustard glaze takes the sandwich over the top and perfectly complements the melted cheese and salty ham.

» Get the full recipe here.

Lemony Orzo Pasta Salad With Cucumber And Feta

Loaded with cucumber and feta, this easy pasta salad is a definite crowd pleaser. A little olive oil and lemon juice make it a fresh and refreshing addition to your Easter Sunday feast.

» Get the full recipe here.

Crepes With Egg, Ham and Cheese

In fifteen minutes you can serve up light, airy crepes filled with melted cheese, fluffy eggs and thinly-sliced ham. Use store-bought crepes to save even more time and get this easy, gorgeous dish on the table in no time flat!

» Get the full recipe here.

Green Spring Toast

This bruschetta is the epitome of spring: It’s light, refreshing and full of bright green colors. Tender peas, fresh mint and zesty lemon is all piled on top of a slice of sourdough then topped with olive oil and feta; go ahead and add a poached egg for a protein punch.

» Get the full recipe here.

Easy Lemon Berry Tarts

If you’re looking for a light, grab-and-go option to add to your brunch menu, these easy lemon berry tarts fit the bill: Made in under 15 minutes and super portable so guests can snack while mingling, these tarts are just as pretty to look at as they are to eat.

» Get the full recipe here.