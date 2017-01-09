Drew Barrymore’s Feeling Confident on the Red Carpet and We Know Why

(Photo: Getty / David Crotty)

The brightest shining stars of Hollywood lined the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, but perhaps there was no one more confident than Drew Barrymore.

The 41-year-old actress showed off her fantastic figure while posing for the cameras — hand on hip, hair flip and all.

We're not surprised with Barrymore's display of self love. After revealing that she struggled with postpartum depression, the mom of two revealed to Glamour the secret behind her newfound body confidence.

"After making two babies, holy cow, does your body do some crazy stuff!" Barrymore said. "It's hard to stay positive and love yourself. You feel like a kangaroo with a giant pouch; everything's saggy and weird. But you think about how beautiful it is that you're able to make children. When I lose sight of that, I exercise, read Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, and spend time with my kids. Then I start to see things that are bigger than myself."

In order to keep up that positive attitude, Barrymore fits yoga, Pilates and an intense bootcamp workout from trainer Kathy Kaehler into her busy routine. For cardio, she'll go on five-mile runs a few times a week or tackle the StairMaster machine.

When it comes to her diet, Barrymore is all about portion control. Smaller meals eaten more often throughout the day help her to maintain her 20-pound weight loss. Plenty of organic veggies, green smoothies and lean proteins make sure that she's setting herself up for weight loss success.

