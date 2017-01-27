Drew Barrymore Reveals She ‘Let Herself Go’ After Her Divorce

Drew Barrymore says she is finally getting a little pep in her step after playing a zombie in her new series helped bring her back to life.

During an interview on the TODAY Show, the actress chatted about the new Netflix original series, Santa Clarita Diet. In the show, Barrymore plays a real estate agent who eats humans — and she says the role was perfect for her!

“It came sort of in the middle of a moment in my life where I had let myself go due to personal circumstances,” she said of her divorce from husband Will Kopelman in April 2016.

“I thought, ‘I could come alive with Sheila.’ It was a really great goal line for me because I think, as much as the weight loss, everything is very subtle. It’s attitudinal. It’s empowerment. It’s confidence. It’s all of these things that she’s lost in her life that I feel like I had sort of lost in my life. It was such a blessing to come alive with her. It really was so positive for me,” she said.

While filming and producing the series, the actress even dropped nearly 20 pounds while working and being a mother of two.

“I was 144 and now I’m 124,” she revealed. “I feel really great. I followed Kimberly Snyder’s methods, but I added some protein like fish and chicken, since she’s all vegetarian or vegan. I’ve been very disciplined, and all I did was cry and dream about pizza. I still am dreaming and crying about pizza.”

