Watch: Chrissy Teigen Stuns With First Post-Baby ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue

Good golly, Chrissy Teigen is one hot mama! After making her debut as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl in 2010, the supermodel, mother of one and social media icon is back with the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Returning to the golden pages of the magazine’s most famous edition, Teigen is looking more gorgeous than ever in the cover shoot for the popular issue that hits newsstands Feb. 15.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” the 31-year-old said in a special behind-the-scenes clip. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that… everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

The new mom, who welcomed her first child, Luna, with husband John Legend last April says the shoot was taken this past October — just six months after her daughter’s birth.

Teigen reveals she had some reservations about her post-body comeback, saying it took several shots to truly see how photographer James Macari would capture her and how MJ Day, the issue’s editor envisioned this beach shoot despite her feeling shy.

“She showed up telling me she would only shoot one pieces, and if I could throw a blanket over the top of her, that would be great,” Day explains.

Day goes on to say that she believes that Teigen surprised herself and began to fear nothing as the shoot progressed.

“I don’t think she was seeing herself quite the way we were seeing her,” Day says.

In the clip, Teigen charms in barely-there swimwear while posing on the beach. After pep talks from Day and seeing the photos of herself sprawled on the shores of Bali with vibrant colored bikinis, the swimsuit model agreed she looked radiant, quipping “the tinier the suit, the smaller and hotter you look.”

“As a mother it’s nice to be able to be back in your element and it’s important to my well-being that I come out and I’m able to do this and do something I’m proud of,” she said.

The only downside of the provocative shots: “I forgot how stupidly painful it is to just pop your ass all day,” Teigen jokes.

