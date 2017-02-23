Cheryl Cole Confirms Pregnancy With Sweet Photo Shoot

(Photo: Twitter / @cambio)

Rumors had been swirling for months about whether singer Cheryl Cole was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, former One Direction member Liam Payne, and while fans have been fairly certain she was pregnant, the rumors have now been officially put to rest.

The singer made it clear that she is indeed pregnant when she posed for a photoshoot for a new collaboration between The Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal, wearing a tight black dress that accentuated her growing bump. Multiple sources had previously seemingly confirmed Cole’s pregnancy to various news outlets, but the photoshoot marks the first undeniable proof, as neither Cole nor Payne has commented on the matter.

The campaign is called All Worth It and aims to raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who struggle with self-doubt.

Cole and Payne confirmed their relationship in early 2016 and met in 2008 when Payne first auditioned the X Factor, where Cole was a judge (One Direction was formed when he tried out again in 2010). This will be the first child for both stars.

Congratulations to Liam and Cheryl!

