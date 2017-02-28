Channing Tatum Gets Candid About Sex Life With Wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum

(Photo: Twitter / @JetSetTimes)

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum are hands down one of the sexiest couples in Hollywood. So when it comes to their sex life, it’s probably safe to assume things are equally sexy for the pair in the bedroom.

Channing opened up to Cosmopolitan about his intimate life with his wife and also offered some great insights.

First of all, he shared that the couple does not “hate f— each other” and offered a further explanation.

“For us, we don’t have sex [to get us] back into our happiness,” Tatum said. “Actually, that’s how we know there’s something that we haven’t talked about. We have to sort of solve whatever is in between us energetically before we can really, I guess, ‘get down.’”

Just because they have a great sex life, doesn’t mean it gets crazy every time they are together.

“We have truly all different kinds of sex,” Tatum said. “Sometimes it’s like, ‘You got to get this done, I got to go to work,’ and that’s a real thing. To me, that’s us being completely open and being like, ‘I don’t have the energy now. You just get yours and I’m gonna go to work.’ But then we have full-on, totally connected otherworldly connection sex as well. So I think we do a lot.”

The Magic Mike actor revealed that sex is one of the best ways the couple communicates. “If you can find one way to communicate, even if it’s sex, then you can find out how to communicate the rest of the ways,” he shared.

Channing Tatum is one lucky fella. If you are just as obsessed with Jenna Dewan-Taum as we are, be sure to check out our Womanista Approved list of her favorite go-to products.

