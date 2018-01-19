8 Best Workouts for Weight Loss

Losing weight is a hard journey, and exercise is only one small part of it. But you shouldn’t only be exercising for weight loss; exercise is essential to support a healthy immune system, regulate sleep patterns, and decrease stress, among many other things. Finding an exercise routine you love is essential to leading a healthy, happy life; when you exercise in a way you enjoy, it’s easier to stay fit and reap the many benefits of fitness listed above.

That being said, there are some workouts that are more effective for weight loss than others. Of course, the results from these will vary greatly based on everything from your family history to your body type, diet, to how you sleep and how much stress you experience on a day-to-day basis. If you think that some of these factors may be affecting your ability to lose weight, speak to your doctor to see if there are any underlying causes to a plateau in weight loss or an inability to lose weight.

Read on to see a variety of workouts that, combined with a healthy diet, sleep, and stress management routine, can help you work towards your weight loss goals.

Interval training

The short periods of work followed by periods of rest characteristic of interval training help keep the heart rate consistently elevated, leading your metabolism to rev, which helps you burn more calories than a normal workout. Interval training can be anything from HIIT workouts to sprint sessions on the treadmill, giving you lots of options for how to get your sweat on.

» Try it out! You’ll burn some serious calories with our Booty Core Tabata Workout:

Running

Running at a pace of 10 minutes per mile burns between 560-830 calories per hour depending on your weight, making it one of the more effective weight loss workouts. Running uphill burns even more calories, because it works your glutes and legs, two of your body’s biggest muscle groups, which requires more energy and, therefore, results in more calories burned.

Kickboxing

Kickboxing burns between 580-860 calories per hour, and thanks to the intervals built into the class, its another metabolism-revving exercise that also works your core.

Kickboxing burns between 580-860 calories per hour, and thanks to the intervals built into the class, its another metabolism-revving exercise that also works your core.

Cycling

Cycling is a great exercise option because not only is it easy on the joints, meaning you can do it your whole life, but it also works multiple muscle groups: the quads, hamstrings, core and glutes, which means that lots of energy is expended to keep these muscles working, resulting in major calories burned. Indoor cycling classes can burn between 500 and 740 calories per hour!

Weight Training

When most people think of workouts for weight loss, they think of cardio, but in fact, strength workouts can also effectively help you lose weight thanks to its ability to increase your resting metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories even when you aren’t working out.

» Try it out! Build sleek, toned muscles with our Beginner’s Guide to Strength Training:

CrossFit

More than just a fitness trend, CrossFit is so effective because it is based on short periods of intense activity, working your body hard for a short period of time before allowing to rest. CrossFit routines are also constantly varied, meaning your body will never adapt to the exercises long enough to plateau.

Swimming

Easy on the joints, swimming is a great workout, burning up to 750 calories an hour thanks to all the major muscle groups you’re working during your laps. The bonus? None of the pesky muscle soreness of more intense workouts.

Jumping Rope

A portable workout you can do just about anywhere, jumping rope is a great way to get your heart rate pumping and burn 660-990 calories an hour.

A portable workout you can do just about anywhere, jumping rope is a great way to get your heart rate pumping and burn 660-990 calories an hour.

Try out these workouts, find the one(s) that work for you, and include them in your weekly routine. You’ll feel stronger, fitter, and on your way to achieving your weight loss goals.

