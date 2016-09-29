Albie Manzo Dishes on How Sister Lauren Manzo Is Adjusting to Pregnancy

Happy Fathers Day Daddy! You will always be my #1! We are the luckiest bunch in the world! I love you, I love you, I love you! A photo posted by Lauren Manzo Scalia (@laurenmanzo) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:22am PDT

Lauren (Manzo) Scalia is expecting her first baby with husband Vito Scalia and according to her brother she is adjusting well to life as a soon-to-be mother.

“I think it’s natural to undergo several different emotions when you’re changing as a person. Your identity’s changing, your evolution as a human being is changing. So I think for her, it’s an adjustment period of everything at once,” Albie Manzo shared with UsWeekly. “But she’s handling it awesomely.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She isn’t the only one excited about the new Manzo on the way.

“I couldn’t get the smile off my face for like two or three days,” Albie gushed. “I’m going to spoil the you-know-what out of my nephew or niece!”

The whole family is chipping in to get ready for the new addition. The Scalias have moved out of Caroline and Al Manzo’s place and into one of their own. Her siblings and parents have helped them move in and get settled.

“I think our connection [as a family] is really what makes places go from being a house to being a home,” he added. “There’s a lot of love there already.”