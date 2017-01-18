9 Unconventional Summer Bites

What are you going to bring to your next potluck BBQ? You could bring boring old potato salad, but why not branch out with these unique side dishes instead? Mix up your summer grill-out and impress all of your guests!

Creamy Parmesan Garlic Quinoa: It’s like macaroni and cheese, but all grown up and super delicious. (via Iowa Girl Eats)

Avocado Truffles: These are so impressive and almost too beautiful to eat. The avocados are stuffed with mango and seasonings and then rolled in a crunchy coating. If the taste weren’t enough to get you, diid you know that avocado can actually help you lose weight? Click here to read how. (via Golubka Kitchen)

Grilled Fennel Tarts: This is a simple recipe, but the unusual ingredients and fancy presentation are sure to impress. (via Spoon Fork Bacon)

Tomato Cheese Pie Bites: Everything is better wrapped in pie! These bites have cheese and tomato wrapped in pie crust. (via Spabettie)

Crunchy California Avocado Fritters: With a crunchy outside and creamy avocado in the middle, these fritters will go fast! (via California Avocado)

Grilled Peach and Buffalo Mozzarella Salad: This salad is a marriage of sweetness from honey and grilled peaches and savory from watercress and mozzarella, a big step up from your usual green salad. For more amazing salad options, click here. (via Clare Cooks)

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Dressing: Having a warm dressing made with bacon seems strange, but it goes perfectly with the spinach, mushrooms and onion. (via A Family Feast)

Skinny Chickpea Summer Salad: This salad is very colorful and pretty. The beans really help pack in the nutrition and the dressing gives a perfectly light, delicious touch. Click here get get this Skinny Mom original recipe!

Cherry-Grapefruit Basil Sorbet: Basil In a dessert? Yes please! Basil and mint are very similar, and basil is just as excellent in desserts as mint. (via First Look, Then Cook)

Replace one of your boring choices with one of these amazing treats, and you’ll be the hit of the barbecue! Not only will you love the switch-up, your guests will absolutely adore all of the flavor you’re bringing to the table!