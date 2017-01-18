9 High-Calorie, High-Sugar Halloween Candies to Avoid

A little indulgence every now and then isn’t a bad thing! Who doesn’t love a sweet treat? But Halloween takes sweet indulgence to a whole new level. You stock up on candy to pass out Halloween night, and the kids bring home bags of sweets from school parties and trick-or-treating. While you may not be able to avoid Halloween candy completely — yes, one or two pieces is okay — there are a few sweets that are downright scary. Don’t trick yourself into eating a few too many of these calorie-loaded sugar bombs.

1. Mounds: These dark chocolate-covered coconut bars are deceiving. You’d think they’d hold a little nutritional value! Dark chocolate supposedly holds some nutritional merit for having good antioxidants, and coconut is a natural food that seems so innocent. However, just one snack size piece has 80 calories, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, and 7 grams of sugar. Mounds pack a calorie punch in just two bites!

2. Almond Joy: Like its coconut cousin above, Almond Joy also contains 80 calories, 3 grams of saturated fat, and 8 grams of sugar. Looks like the addition of almonds doesn’t make this sweet treat any more joyful.

3. Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin: Peanut butter and chocolate are the perfect sweet-salty combo, right? Wrong. These seasonal treats are cute and delicious, but just one of these pumpkins may come back to haunt you. With 170 calories, 10 grams of total fat, 3 grams of saturated fat, and 16 grams of sugar, even one may be too much!

4. Snickers: “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry.” True, but you also won’t be yourself after consuming a caramel and nougat and peanut-filled chocolate bar. Sounds delicious, but listen to this. One snack size bar contains 80 calories, 4 grams of total fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, and 9 grams of sugar. Think you’ll be satisfied after just one?

5. Cadbury Screme Egg: As if the gooey green center wasn’t enough of a turn off, these creme-filled chocolate eggs are loaded with sugar and fat. In just one egg, you’ll find 180 calories, 3.9 grams of saturated fat, and 26 grams of sugar.

6. Whoppers: There’s something nostalgic about malted milk balls. The flavor is hard to describe, but you know they’re delicious. You may reconsider this sweet walk down memory lane when you read that in a snack size pouch, you’ll consume 100 calories, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, and 13 grams of sugar. That’s quite a price to pay in calories for just a few small bites of candy.

7. Candy corn: These sweet little nuggets are a far cry from the vegetable after which they are fashioned. 19 pieces, which is about 1.3 ounces, of candy corn hauls in 140 calories and 32 grams of sugar. While there are zero grams of fat in candy corn, there are also zero other nutritionally valuable credits to give this dangerously sweet treat.

8. PayDay: Another nut and caramel-filled offender! One snack size bar comes in at 80 calories, 5 grams of total fat, and 8 grams of sugar. And you’ll be paying for all of that caramel stuck in your teeth, too!

This list of bad-for-you Halloween candy could go on and on. All Halloween candy contains sugar and calories, but it’s up to you where you choose to spend your calories to treat yourself. Even a piece or two of Halloween candy can be fine. But the most important thing to remember is everything in moderation! Check out the official Skinny Mom guide to Halloween candy for a detailed list of calorie content for your favorite candy.