5 Remedies to Beat Bloating

Every woman knows how disheartening it feels to slip into their favorite LBD or skinny jeans, only to realize that her belly is embarrassingly swollen. It’s not that you’ve gained weight or changed sizes. Your body is just bloated and retaining water, which can make you feel gross.

Fortunately, bloating is something within your control, so don’t start throwing out your clothes and living in ratty sweatpants just yet. The first step is to identify why your stomach is extra swollen. Maybe it’s your eating habits or perhaps it’s just hormones. Then, take the necessary steps to reverse the problem by eating certain foods or removing the cause of bloating.

Here are five of the most common reasons women tend to experience annoying bloating, as well as remedies for the various causes.

The Problem: Your Body Is Low on Potassium

One of potassium’s main roles in the human body is to create balance in your stomach. When you’re low on potassium, the fluid balance can get out of whack, causing bloating. If you eat a lot of salty foods, potassium is especially vital because it helps remove sodium and water that lead to a swollen stomach.

The Remedy: Eat Potassium-Rich Foods

Luckily, it’s not hard to stock up on potassium if you know where to find it. Bananas, cantaloupe, kiwis, and tomatoes are all low in calories but high in the top ingredient that can reduce your swelling. Eating these foods is the first step towards maintaining a trim waistline, so add them to your grocery list pronto.

» Read More: De-bloat with These 7 Foods

The Problem: Your Gut Isn’t Doing Too Hot



Sometimes your GI tract can get a little messed up. Inflammation and irritation can cause you to feel under the weather and lead to gassy, bloated organs.



The Remedy: Up Your Probiotic Intake

Before you do anything else, head to the store and stock up on Greek yogurt, which is packed with probiotics and protein that can improve your gut health. If that doesn’t solve the problem, look into probiotic supplements that can get your gut back on track.

The Problem: You’re on Your Period

When it’s your time of the month, your cravings for chocolate and salty snacks aren’t just in your head. Your body’s estrogen levels are abnormally high, which can cause your blood sugar to drop and lead to these junky cravings. These bad foods, coupled with a swollen, crampy uterus can lead to serious bloating.



The Remedy: Don’t Give In to Your Unhealthy Cravings

Although your body’s reaction to Mother Nature is predominantly out of your control, you can help prevent serious swelling by sticking to healthier foods instead of indulging your period cravings. Replace your potato chips and candy bars with foods that are high in protein and iron.

» Read More: What Do Your Food Cravings Really Mean?

The Problem: You’re Experiencing Indigestion

The juices in your stomach are made to break down foods and help your body digest everything you eat. However, sometimes your gastrointestinal system isn’t running at full performance, causing indigestion and bloating.

The Remedy: Eat Some Acidic Fruits

Give your stomach a helping hand by ingesting highly acidic foods like lemons, oranges, limes, pomegranates, grapefruits, or pineapples. These acids aren’t exactly like the ones found naturally in your stomach, but they can get things moving when your body can’t.

The Problem: You’re Dehydrated

When your body is low on water, your digestive system will struggle to break down food and balance your electrolytes. It will also hold on to whatever water is in the body, causing a big round belly that doesn’t look good in a crop top.

The Remedy: Drink Up and Eat Hydrating Foods

Drinking lots of water every day (at least 11 cups) is the first step towards preventing bloating. You can also eat foods that are high in water content, like cucumbers and celery. You’ll find that staying hydrated helps you feel and look better.

If you’ve been experiencing a swollen, uncomfortable abdominal area, give these five remedies a try. Before you know it, you’ll be able to slip back into your clothes without feeling like you’ve got a humiliating food baby.

