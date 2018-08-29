5 Thigh Exercises Trainers Swear By

Strong, toned legs can be yours with these five thigh exercises you can do right in your living room! Even if you’re not working toward a specific fitness or athletic goal, you need strong legs that can (literally) carry you through your life. From lifting and carrying your grocery bags to taking the stairs at work — it all becomes easier when you put some lean muscle behind it.

These five exercises come highly recommended from trainers and are easy to do, no matter where you’re working out. Implement them in your weekly workout routine to start building muscle and shaping your legs ASAP. If you are using these moves as a stand-alone workout for your thighs, you’ll want to complete the suggested reps for each move and then repeat the entire workout for a total of three sets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kettlebell Squat | 20 reps

As long as you’ve got a kettlebell (or at least a heavy dumbbell) on hand, you can learn to do this move effectively and safely. It targets your butt and thighs and is especially helpful if you’re working on building lower-body strength.

How You Do It:

1) Grab the kettlebell and stand with your feet wide, toes pointed forward.

2) Position the kettlebell between your feet and hold it with palms facing your body.

3) Keep your chest lifted as you squat until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

4) Rise up and repeat the squat for 20 reps.

According to Doug Reinhardt, the trainer from The Hills, this move is one of the most effective thigh workouts in the book. Just remember not to put the strain on your back and to use your leg muscles to lift.



Side-Lying Double Leg Lifts | 15 reps each side

This move requires you to lie on your side with one leg stacked on top of the other. Then, your leg muscles will work to lift both at the same time and slowly bring them back to the ground, targeting your thighs and obliques.

How You Do It:

1) Lie down on your side and stack your legs on each other.

2) Use your arm to support your head like a pillow.

3) Point your toes forward and use your thighs to lift your legs about a foot off the ground.

4) Keeping your thighs tightly squeezed, lower the legs back down.

5) Repeat 15 times on each side.

According to Nicole Nichols from SparkPeople.com, this is one of the best moves for strengthening your thighs because your legs work against each other. One leg provides resistance while the other works to compensate.

» Want to specifically target your inner thighs?

Try our Inner Thigh Fat Blasting Circuit video workout!

Butt Raise With Thigh Squeeze | 20 reps

Whether you’re in a gym or in the comfort of your own living room, this thigh exercise is 100 percent doable. You just need a padded surface to lie on.

How You Do It:

1) Lie down on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor with a squishy ball between your knees.

2) Raise your butt towards the ceiling while simultaneously squeezing the ball.

3) Return to your initial position, then repeat for 20 reps.

Rachel Robinson, a trainer from Barry’s Bootcamp Miami, swears by this inner-thigh workout. To make it even more challenging, she recommends adding pulses and changing up the tempo a bit or placing a barbell across your hips.

Weighted Walking Lunges | 15 reps each side

There’s nothing quite like a good, old-fashioned set of lunges. The addition of weights just makes your glutes, hamstrings, and calves work overtime, burning more calories and building more muscle.

How You Do It:

1) Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your side. Hold heavy dumbbells. Keep your back straight and your chest lifted.

3) Take a step forward with one foot and lower into a lunge.

4) Return to your starting position, then repeat on the other leg.

5) Continue lunging until you’ve done 15 reps on each side.

According to Amanda Russell, a certified personal trainer, this is one of those moves that targets everything. She likes that it works more than just your legs but also strengthens your thighs in an obvious way.

» Looking for more ways to work your lower body with lunges? Click here.

Plié Squat Pulse | 15 reps with 20 second pulse

One look at this move and you’ll see why it’s recommended for people working on their thighs. By holding the position for several seconds, you make sure that those muscles really feel the workout.

How You Do It:



1) Stand with your feet spread out a little past your hips.

2) Point your toes and knees forward.

3) Lower into a squat and hold for 20 seconds.

4) Before rising back up, pulse for 20 seconds.

5) Return to your original position, then repeat 15 times.

According to fitness guru Natalie Jill, this move really makes your thigh muscles burn as they support the weight of your body. She likes to say that strong thighs and quads are a foundation for a healthy body, so don’t skip leg day.

There’s a reason these famous trainers and fitness experts recommend these thigh-blasting moves: they work. Give them a shot at least three times a week and couple them with a healthy diet to see stronger thighs than ever before.

Related:

Blast Thigh Jiggle: 9 Pilates Ring Exercises We Swear By

Thigh Blasting Ballerina Workout [VIDEO]

How Low Can You Go? 25 Moves to Sculpt Your Lower Body

This 100-Rep Workout Will Lift Your Booty in No Time

