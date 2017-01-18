5 Healthy Ways to Reinvent Your Summer S’more

(Photo: Fortirwinfmwr)

The weather is warming up, which means it’s time to gather up your family and enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you are visiting a campsite or simply setting up a tent in your backyard, we all know that any summer campfire is better when accompanied by an ooey, gooey s’more! They’re a summertime classic but sadly, not the healthiest treat. If you are in full-throttle s’more-loving mode, but hate to stray from your diet, we’ve got you covered with five healthy ways to re-vamp your summertime s’more!

Banana Boats: If you’re looking for a way to make s’mores healthier, just add fruit! Banana and chocolate tastes oh so good together! For this recipe, simply slice a banana with peel (length wise), and fill it with marshmallows, chocolate chips, a small gob of almond butter, and/or unsweetened shredded coconut. Wrap in foil and then toss on the grill! Click here for recipe. (via What You Make It). Looking for more ways to combine chocolate and bananas? Try our Chocolate Chip Banana Coconut Cake for super sweet, summery treat.

Almond Butter S’mores: If you didn’t think a paleo and gluten-free s’more was possible, think again! This delicious s’more is all homemade, but oh so worth it. Click here for recipe. (via Taylor Made It Paleo)

S’more Fluff: No campfire, no problem! This simple and healthy recipe gives you all ofthe amazing flavors of a s’more with no fire and no sticky fingers. Click here for recipe.

Hazelnut Spread and Strawberry S’mores: Who says a s’more has to strictly be chocolate and marshmallow? Put a healthy and tasty spin on the classic by swapping plain ‘ole chocolate with Justin’s Chocolate Hazelnut spread, and adding some fresh strawberries. Bonus: hazelnuts are one food that can lower your cholesterol. Click here for recipe. (via Lucky Brand)

Frozen S’more Parfait: Want a cool treat on a hot summer night? Try this healthy re-mix, using frozen bananas and cocoa powder. Just use homemade marshmallows and graham crackers to keep it clean. Click here for recipe. (via The Wannabe Chef)

The summer season brings many skinny foods, and now s’mores can be one of them! So pack up your sunscreen and some picnic essentials, and enjoy ‘s’more’ quality time with your family!