5 Healthy Breakfast Hacks for Weight Loss [GIVEAWAY]

You know that feeling when you wake up in the morning feeling bright-eyed and ready to take on the world? Yeah, we don’t either. As a mom, you’re no stranger to being on the front lines in the morning, getting breakfasts ready, packing lunches and waking up groggy kids, with little to no time to yourself. Too often breakfasts are measly and quick, with very little protein or vital nutrients. That’s where we come in, ladies! Get ready for 5 killer tips to transform your morning breakfast routine. No more sad breakfast bars. No more yogurt cups while you take out the dogs. These are real, practical tricks that anyone can try, and you are so, so welcome.

1. Daily Harvest: Convenience is queen when you’re a busy mom, but how often are you forced to sacrifice your health in the name of a quick breakfast? Well, ladies, prepare to have your minds blown by Daily Harvest. This delivery service brings tasty smoothie ingredients (beautifully packaged by the way!) to your door, and better yet, they’re loaded with healthy ingredients that won’t weigh you down. (Quick, delicious and healthy? Check yes!) So, instead of succumbing to the temptations of a Pop-Tart or an Eggo waffle, let Daily Harvest satisfy your cravings by delivering fresh, ready-to-blend whole food smoothies to your door. All you have to do is freeze and blend when you’re ready. You’ll be reaping the rewards without putting in the work.

If that sounds as amazing to you as it does to us, enter our giveaway below to win 12 free smoothies from Daily Harvest! Check out all the yummy smoothie options they have to offer here. (P.S. Because Daily Harvest loves Skinny Mom readers so much, you can get $20 off your Daily Harvest order using the code SKINNYMOM!)

2. Leftovers: Now before you scoff and scroll down, hear us out. No one has time to create a healthy breakfast casserole before the kids wake up, that’s a fact. Creating it the night before and reheating it for breakfast, however, gives you something to look forward to when your alarm starts to sound. Oh, and this casserole could feed you and your family for days, so you’ll want to try this, trust us. Need a casserole recipe? Click here!

3. Eggs, eggs, eggs: Because eggs are super high in protein (which you need for weight loss) and contain valuable nutrients like B12, vitamin D and choline, they make the perfect breakfast to keep you full and happy. What’s that? You want a way to make eggs even quicker? Bingo! Just hard boil the eggs the day before! Having a container of hard-boiled eggs in the fridge makes your protein consumption faster and easier than ever.

4. Put your slow cooker to work. This is a mom’s best friend and also her secret weapon! We don’t usually think of using a slow cooker for breakfast, which makes this hack even more valuable for the mom on the go. Prepare those ingredients the night before and throw them into the slow cooker to simmer overnight. You’ll wake up to a filling, healthy meal already waiting for you in the kitchen.

5. Enlist the help of Power Planning Sundays. Get a head start on the week with one of our favorite things here at Skinny Mom: Power Planning Sundays. Prepare your ingredients ahead of time, throw the portioned food in the freezer, and then pull them out when you need a meal — breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They’re quick, they’re easy and they’re delicious.

These 5 breakfast hacks will help you save time and get a jumpstart on your healthy goals for the day. Share your healthy tips with us in the comments and don’t forget to enter the Daily Harvest giveaway below!

Two lucky winners will receive a box of 12 delicious smoothie cups delivered straight to your doorstep, ready to blend whenever you are! (That’s an $89.88 value!) Enter below for your chance to win!

Editor’s Note: Daily Harvest compensated SkinnyMom.com for this post.

