13 Moves For Terrifically Toned Inner Thighs

For legs that go on for days, you’ve got to work the long, lean muscle fibers. These exercises will burn up the fat storage and strengthen all of the muscles that make up and support your inner thighs. Use resistance frequently and take advantage of bodyweight exercises whenever you can! Pull moves from this list for your next workout, or use the provided reps for a inner thigh specific workout. You’ll be proud of your results!

1. Side Lunge and Press:

Add some resistance to your side lunges with this effective move! You’ll get a little stretch, too!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Step 1: Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell to add resistance (or go weightless!). Begin with the feet under the hips, then step out to one side. Make sure the hips go backward and down so the chest stays lifted and the knee remains behind your toes. The other leg is completely straight.

Step 2: Push out of the lunge and bring the foot under the hip again. At the same time you bring the legs to neutral, you’ll press the weight (or lift the arms) overhead.

Step 3: Bring the weight back to the chest level and lunge to the other side. Make sure you’re working on the same line – not stepping in front or behind the other foot.

» Perform 10 reps on each side.

2. Prisoner Jacks:

Ready to bust a sweat? You’ll work the glutes, quads and inner thighs here as you power through the jumps. Stay low!

Step 1: Stand with your feet close together, hands behind your head, and lower down into a narrow squat so that your weight shifts back to your heels.

Step 2: Staying low, but with your chest up, push off your heels and jump your feet wide, landing in a wide squat position.

Step 3: Jump back to the start position. That is one rep. Continue jumping your feet out and in with a squat as fast as you can.

» Perform 20 reps.

3. Frog Lift:

You can try this one with or without the squishy ball (or small pillow). Try not to push your belly into the floor to get the job done.

Step 1: Begin in a kneeling position and place the ball behind you between the heels. Walk yourself down to the floor and prop up your chest with your elbows. Bend the knees at 90 degrees and squeeze the ball with your heels, which will make your knees move outward to the edge of your mat.

Step 2: Squeeze the glutes and the ball to lift the knees off the ground. Pause at the top for 1 or 2 seconds. Continue squeezing at you lower. Do not collapse at the bottom of the movement. You can rest your forehead on your heads if that’s more comfortable.

» Perform 20 reps.

4. Attitude to Side Sweep:

This move looks easy…until it’ not! Go for high rep on this exercise and you will really feel a targeted burn in your inner thigh—sweep away!

Step 1: Stand with abs engaged, feet hip-width apart, hands on hips.

Step 2: Shift weight onto right foot, keeping knee slightly bent. Raise left leg out to side, (You’ll feel your outer thigh muscle engage).

Step 3: Sweep left leg to the right, crossing in front of body, feeling your inner thigh engage. Finish reps on one leg and repeat on opposite side.

» Perform 20 reps on each side.

5. Gliding Plank Jacks:

Get those gliders out! You’ll start in a hover or low plank with the balls of your feet in the center of the gliders. Send the legs out about 12 to 18 inches, not too far, and bring them back in. This might take some getting used to, but it’s totally worth it! Your inner thigh muscles connect straight into your abdominals. Strengthen that connection and you’ll see results quickly!

Step 1: Lie on your stomach on an exercise mat or floor with your elbows close to your sides and directly under your shoulders, palms down and fingers facing forward. Slowly lift your torso and thighs off the floor or mat. Keep your torso and legs rigid. Do not allow any sagging in your ribcage or low back. Avoid hiking your hips into the air or bending the knees. Keep the shoulders away from the ears (no shrugging). The shoulders should be directly over your elbows with your palms facing down through the entire exercise.

Step 2: Continue to breathe, keeping the abdominals strong while holding this position. Then, slide the legs away from the midline of the body about 6 to 12 inches. Do not pike the hips or let them sag. Pull them back to the starting position and repeat.

» Perform 20 reps.

WATCH: Inner Thigh Fat-Blasting Circuit

6. Seated Leg Lift Combo:

It might look simple enough, but this move takes some serious control! Hello, thighs and hip flexors!

Step 1: Sit down with your legs extended in front of you and your back straight. Rest your hands for balance at your sides, but don’t rely on them too much!

Step 2: Lift one leg up, pause, then float it out to the side, pause and reverse. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Perform 10 reps on each side.

7. Gliding Side Lunge:

Grab some sliders, either paper plates if you’re on carpet or wash cloths if you’re on hardwood. Place one under the leg you’ll be extending. Sit back and down into a side lunge sending that leg out, then pulling it back in. You’ll feel the tension in the inner thighs on the way in!

Step 1: Stand with your feet parallel and hip-width apart with one foot on top of one glider. Your hands are in a comfortable position to help you maintain your balance during the exercise. Keep your head over your shoulder and your chin tipped and slightly upward. Shift your weight onto your heels. Engage your abs to stabilize the spine. Pull the shoulder blades down and back. Try to maintain these engagements throughout the exercise.

Step 2: Inhale and slowly step to the slide one foot out (the foot on top of the glider) while keeping your weight in your other heel. Both feet are still facing forward. Begin to shift your weight toward the stationary leg, bending that knee and pushing the hips back. Continue to lunge until your shinbone is vertical to the floor and your right knee is aligned with the second toe of your right foot. Your sliding leg should be as straight as possible and your body weight should be distributed into that hip. The heels of both feet should stay flat on the floor. Your arms can be positioned where necessary to help maintain your balance.

Step 3: Exhale and push off firmly with your stationary foot, returning to starting position. Repeat several times on one leg, then switch.

» Perform 10 reps on each side.

Want More Gliding Disc Exercises? Try 25 Gliding Disc Moves That’ll Take Your Workout To The Next Level

8. Leg Lift Tap:

This classic long-legs move might also be known as the Leg Rainbow.

Step 1: Begin by lying on your side, cradling your head in the lower arm. Place the other hand in front of you for balance. Make sure your feet, knees, hips and shoulders create one straight line, and stack the feet on top of each other.

Step 2: Exhale and lift the top leg as high as you can without rotating the hips. Stay in control.

Step 3: Bring the leg in front of you and tap the toe to the floor. This is not a rest. Immediately bring it back up to the lifted position, return it to the other leg and begin again. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» Perform 10 reps on each side.

9. Inner Thigh Ball Squeeze:

You’ll need a squishy ball or throw pillow from the couch.

Step 1: Stand tall with the feet under the hips and place the ball between the thighs, above the knees. Slightly bend the knees and dip down. Place your hands on your hips or wherever is comfortable.

Step 2: Maintaining your dip, squeeze the inner thighs together. Try to flatten the ball! Hold here, then release without straightening the legs. This engages the glute muscles as well!

» Perform 20 reps, then immediately pulse for 20 quick reps.

10. Curtsy Lunge and Squat:

Get a little fancy with a curtsy lunge and plié combination. When you curtsy, try to get the back knee as low to the floor as possible. The chest will stay square to the front. Open out into a plié, arms overhead however you want, then send the curtsy over to the other side. The trick is you’ll stay low the entire time! Burn, baby, burn.

Step 1: Begin with a curtsy lunge by standing tall, crossing one foot in front of your body and bending the knees. When you do this, your feet should be far enough away from each other so you can bend the back knee at about 90 degrees. The crossover should bring your front knee in front of the opposite hip. The hands are in front of the chest to keep it lifted.

Step 2: Step out to the side so your feet are much wider than your shoulders. Dip into your plié squat and raise your arms overhead. Go as low as you can, trying to get your hips in line with your knees. For a bigger challenge, skip standing up as you transition — keep the knees bent and stay low to hold onto the burn!

Step 3: Cross the other leg in front of your body to perform a curtsy lunge on the other side. Again, give yourself enough room between the feet to perform a deep lunge. This is one rep.

» Perform 10 reps on each side.

11. Inner Thigh Lifts:

Step 1: Lay on your right side supporting your weight with your right elbow and forearm, placing your left hand in front of you for balance. Keep your right leg straight and your left leg bent, with knee facing ceiling, behind your right.

Step 2: Slowly lift your right leg off the ground and hold for a beat and slowly lower to the ground.

Modification (Advanced): Amp this move up by adding ankle weights or resting a dumbbell on the inside of your thigh.

» Perform 20 reps on each side.

12. Kneeling Side Plank Clamshells:

One of our favorites leg exercises is the clamshell!

Step 1: Lie on your side and prop yourself up on your elbow with the elbow directly beneath your shoulder. Bend both of your knees at a 45-degree angle, stacking your knees on top of one another. Rest the other hand on your hip. Squeeze the lower oblique so your torso and hips stay lifted.

Step 2: Keeping your feet together, and hips lifted, raise your right knee as high as you can without your heels coming apart. Pause, then return to the starting position. That is one rep.

» Perform 10 reps on each side.

13. Leg Abduction with Band:

Step 1: Grab a resistance band and wrap it around the middle of your feet. Lie on your back and extend the legs from the hips; flex the feet.

Step 2: With arms at your side and your lower back pressed into the mat, open and close the legs. You can alter the resistance by making the band tighter or looser. As you bring the legs in, stop at hip-width.

» Perform 20 reps, then immediately pulse for 20 quick reps.

Related:

58 Game-Changing Exercises That’ll Transform Your Thighs

20 Hot Moves For Sexy Thighs

VIDEO: Ultimate Thigh Thinning Workout

The Most Important Exercise You Should Be Doing (but Probably Aren’t!)