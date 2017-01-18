12 Skinny + Tasty Lenten Dishes for the Whole Family

Lent is just around the corner so your Friday menu is going to have to undergo some adjustment. Meat is out of the question, but that’s okay. Taking a break from it is a good thing—not only for your health, but it also allows you to try some new recipes that you may find are even better than your usual Friday night meat fest. See if one of 12 twelve Lent recipes doesn’t give you something to celebrate this season.

1. Skinny Lemon Tilapia: Fish is definitely the catch for Fridays during Lent. And even if you aren’t a huge fish lover, you’ll be enjoying it much more than you think after eating this delicious dish that has a fresh, crispy, flaky taste sure to satisfy. Asparagus and butternut squash provide the perfect finishing touches. (via Skinny Mom)

3. Chickpea Burgers: Giving up meat doesn’t have to mean giving up burgers; you just have to find a different way to make them. The answer is with this recipe that calls for chickpeas, breadcrumbs and a whole host of seasonings so good you won’t even notice it’s meatless (via Yum Sugar).

7. Salmon Penne with Green Beans: Whole wheat pasta, Alaskan salmon and a side of green beans in vinaigrette make this one irresistible meal. There is nothing fancy added to this recipe which makes it easy to make and delicious to eat. (via Fresh Family Recipes)

12. Skinny Lobster Mac and Cheese: Your family’s mac and cheese just got better with the addition of lobster. Whole wheat pasta, fat-free milk and a healthy serving of lobster meat turn a common recipe into what is sure to become a regular part of your menu all year round. (via Skinny Mom)

From vegetarian to fish recipes, you don’t have to worry about what to make for dinner on Friday during Lent. Get started with these dozen recipes and try putting your own spin on them if you want to soften up the flavors or add more spice. Just don’t be surprised if you are eating them long after Lent is over and done.