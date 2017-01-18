12 Mason Jar Salads That Will Kickstart Your Lunch Break

A (healthy) salad a day may keep the extra weight at bay, but sometimes salad can get a little… boring. If you need to step up your greens game, lettuce introduce you to POPSUGAR’s best mason jar salad picks that will transform your lunch break!
Spicy Peanut Soba Noodle Salad: This edamame- and carrot-packed spicy peanut soba noodle salad will keep you full all afternoon long. Click here for the recipe!
Guacamole Mason Jar Salad: Step away from the chips and guac! This zesty guacamole mason jar salad offers a satisfyingly tangy crunch with every single bite. For the recipe, click here.
Chicken Caesar Kale Mason Jar Salad: Keep your croutons crunchy and your lettuce wilt-free by packing this chicken and kale caesar for lunch at the office. Here’s the recipe!
Chopped Salad With Balsamic-Dijon Vinaigrette: Instead of getting a takeout chopped salad, whip up this homemade take that packs chickpeas, turkey, mozzarella, bulgur, cucumbers, and more into each bite. Sign us up! Click here for the recipe.
Zucchini Noodle, Quinoa, and Pea Salad: This zoodle, quinoa, pea, and feta salad is so fresh and so green. Click here for the recipe.
The Ultimate Fall Mason Jar Salad: Crunchy pumpkin seeds mixed with belly-filling vegetables and bold pomegranate make this Fall mason jar salad satisfying no matter the season. Click here for instructions.
