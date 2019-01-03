10 Celebrities That Swear By Intermittent Fasting

The thought of starving yourself on a regular occasion sounds pretty terrible to most people, but it’s certainly an idea that’s held appeal with the superstars of American culture. Dozens of famous celebrities have praised the “intermittent fasting” technique and attributed their trim bodies to its effects, so there must be something to it, right?

Before we delve into ten of the celebrities who are most ardently supportive of intermittent fasting, let’s take a moment to talk about what the method actually is.

What Is Intermittent Fasting?

For many years now, intermittent fasting has been a popular fitness and health trend that requires you to eat only between certain approved periods. You’ll essentially alternate between eating normally and fasting during particular hours of the day in an attempt to lose weight.



How Does It Work?

Several studies have indicated that intermittent fasting can improve your metabolic health, protect you from some diseases, help you live a longer life, and of course, contribute to effective weight loss. The method challenges your body to adapt to a new lifestyle, and as a result, you may experience a simpler, healthier body.

Who Is Doing It?



One look at a tabloid will reveal that Hollywood is no stranger to intermittent fasting. Here are some of the top ten women who have sung the praises of intermittent fasting. One look at their bodies will make you think that they are onto something.

Beyoncé

When this superstar needed to lose 20 pounds quickly, she embraced a diet called The Master Cleanse Diet that required her to eat no solid foods during the day and drink a lot of water. She mixed the water with lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and maple syrup, and in the end, she did lose the pounds in two weeks. When she did need to eat, she stuck to veggies, protein drinks, and fresh fish.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman is a huge advocate for the “eight-hour diet,” which is actually quite simple. She eats for an eight-hour window each day, then makes sure to fast for the other 16 hours. Generally, Kidman’s eight hours begin at 10 AM and end around 6 PM when she eats dinner.

Jennifer Lopez

With her rock-hard abs and trim figure, Lopez has become a bit of a goddess in the world of health and fitness. She does many things to maintain her figure, but one of her favorite techniques is to fast for 12 to 18 hours in a row. When she does eat normally, Lopez steers clear of processed foods and sugar, which can be extremely addictive.

Miranda Kerr

When this celeb needs to lose weight quickly, she knows that following the 5:2 plan is the way to go. This is a food cleanse you can sign up for that helps you lose weight by sending out specific healthy meals and dictating how much you eat in a day. It’s a method of fasting embraced by many celebrities like Kerr, and for good reason: it seems to work miracles.

Kourtney Kardashian

This Kardashian sister has always been known for sticking to a strict diet, but just this year, she’s begun heralding the effects of intermittent fasting. For 14 to 16 hours each day, she won’t eat anything. She’ll usually eat breakfast around 8 or 9 AM, then cut herself off after dinner at 6 PM. This window allows her to eat plenty but reigns in any late-night snacking.

Halle Berry

This celeb swears by intermittent fasting, but she also couples the method with her ketogenic diet. Maybe that’s why the 51-year-old actress looks like she’s in her mid-twenties. She doesn’t eat breakfast, but she does have a green drink or bullet coffee. Then she waits to eat her two daily meals later. The low-carb, fasting lifestyle has allowed her to stay fit into her middle-aged years and given her a body we can all envy.

Selena Gomez

During her incredible body transformation in 2016, Gomez stated that she would stop eating at 9 PM and not eat again until 1 PM. Essentially, she would skip breakfast, but she believed that this specific “eating window” allowed her body to increase its metabolism and natural energy levels.

As with any diet, you should speak with your doctor before making any drastic lifestyle changes. Still, if you think intermittent fasting sounds like something you’d be interested in doing, do some research to see if it’d be a good fit for your goals.

Featured Image: Getty / Kevin Mazur / JB Lacroix / Michael Tran

