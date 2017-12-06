Zack Ryder Calls Mojo Rawley’s Andre The Giant Battle Royale Win a Favor From Gronk

The Hype Bros tag team suffered a bitter break-up two weeks ago when Mojo Rawley attacked Zack Ryder during a postmatch interview, turning heel in the process.

Ryder was absent from SmackDown Live this week, but he did manage to throw in a shot at Rawley at Twitter on Wednesday.

2 WrestleMania moments. One guy worked his whole life to get his…one guy asked his famous friend for a favor. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/M4fFwxNYS1 — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 6, 2017

The “WrestleMania Moments” Ryder compared were him winning the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match back at WrestleMania 32 and Rawley winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 33 back in April. Rawley won thanks to an assist from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who interfered in the match to help his real-life close friend beat up Jinder Mahal.

Ryder and Rawley formed the Hype Bros down in NXT back in June 2015. The two were unable to ever win the NXT Tag Team Championships, but were brought up to SmackDown Live as part of the WWE draft in July 2016.

The duo won a No. 1 contender battle royale for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships back in December, but Ryder suffered a knee injury during the match and was kept out of action for six months.

Rawley used Ryder’s injury to justify his heel turn, explaining during a backstage interview on SmackDown Live that Ryder had been holding him back ever since he returned.

