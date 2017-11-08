Wynonna Judd’s Daughter In Custody On Drug-Related Charges
Famed country singer Wynonna Judd has a real unfortunate family crisis on her hands, as her 20-year-old daughter Grace Pauline Kelley is behind bars stemming from an incident in 2015 when she was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee for a drug-related crime.
Reportedly, on Dec. 18, 2015, a few police officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens.
The vehicle was suspicious because it appeared that there were people inside who had been there a very long time.
The officers also noticed that the vehicle had an improperly installed license plate. According to court records, when they approached the car the officers discovered Kelley and a man named Richard Wilcutt, both in the front seat.
While the cops were questioning Kelley and Wilcutt, someone nearby who'd seen them throw a small bag from the car brought this to the attention of the police and they searched it.
Inside they discovered a receipt for Coleman fuel and ripped up pseudoephedrine box.
Footage from security cameras confirmed that Kelley had made the purchase, but Willcutt had the paraphernalia on his person.
They were both arrested on a felony charge of "promotion of meth manufacture", but Kelley later pleaded guilty to "possessing meth," which is a lesser charge.
Sadly, Kelley's troubles haven't yet ended.
She was arrested in Decatur, Alabama On Nov. 13, 2016, for being a fugitive from justice. Her case was then transferred to drug court and her probation was revoked.
Then, this year, on Feb. 20, Kelley was arrested yet again for fleeing the law. According to reports, she's currently in custody on charges of "evading arrest," as well as "unlawful drug paraphernalia," and "two counts of simple possession."
Kelley is the daughter of Judd and Arch Kelley, Wynonna's first husband. The couple had two children, Kelley and Elijah Judd, but ultimately divorced in 1998 after only two years of marriage to each other.prevnext
Wynonna, who infamously went through a scathing PR crisis when she was arrested for DUI in 2003, has not publically commented on her daughter's legal issues. Additionally, neither have her sister, actress Ashley Judd (Kelley's aunt) or her mother, legendary country singer Naomi Judd (Kelley's grandmother).0comments
A scan of her Instagram account revealed that she's not even posted about her daughter in the entire time she's had it, other than this throwback pic which shows her and both of her kids with the Backstreet Boys.
