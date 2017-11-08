Wynonna Judd’s Daughter In Custody On Drug-Related Charges

Famed country singer Wynonna Judd has a real unfortunate family crisis on her hands, as her 20-year-old daughter Grace Pauline Kelley is behind bars stemming from an incident in 2015 when she was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee for a drug-related crime.

Reportedly, on Dec. 18, 2015, a few police officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens.

The vehicle was suspicious because it appeared that there were people inside who had been there a very long time.

The officers also noticed that the vehicle had an improperly installed license plate. According to court records, when they approached the car the officers discovered Kelley and a man named Richard Wilcutt, both in the front seat.

While the cops were questioning Kelley and Wilcutt, someone nearby who'd seen them throw a small bag from the car brought this to the attention of the police and they searched it.

Inside they discovered a receipt for Coleman fuel and ripped up pseudoephedrine box.

Footage from security cameras confirmed that Kelley had made the purchase, but Willcutt had the paraphernalia on his person.

They were both arrested on a felony charge of "promotion of meth manufacture", but Kelley later pleaded guilty to "possessing meth," which is a lesser charge.

