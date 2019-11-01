Why Is Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Splitting From David Eason?

Jenelle Evans shocked fans when she revealed she had left husband David Eason Thursday. While the couple had a tumultuous relationship during their two-year marriage, Evans had stood by her husband’s side through many scandals. So why did she finally decide to take the kids and go? Sources say money played a big part in the decision.

The Teen Mom 2 alum announced the news of the separation on Halloween with a lengthy statement in which she alluded at filing “paperwork” to begin to dissolve their breakup. It was not immediately clear if that meant she had filed for divorce.

“She’s running out of money,” a source told Radar in a report posted Thursday. Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in April, reportedly losing a salary of $400,000 per season, after Eason was caught in a scandal after admitting he killed her dog, Nugget, after it allegedly bit their daughter Ensley.

With her other business ventures and Instagram clickbait posts not making the cut, the insider said Evans had a wake-up call moment of sorts.

“It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’” the source explained.

“So, she decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again,” they added.

Another source told the publication Jenelle’s family knew about her decision to split from David, and “everyone supports her.” They also said that despite their frequent posts about being happy on social media, their relationship was at a low point.

The outlet writes Evans left Eason without telling him, and did not disclose where she was headed.

“He doesn’t know where she is. He didn’t know anything about this,” the first source said. “He thinks she’s around town but she’s not and she’s not going to go back until he’s gone. He thinks she’s just gone for a couple of days.”

Eason has not reacted publicly to Evans’ split announcement, though he did return to his personal Instagram account for the first time since the dog scandal. For a few weeks he had been using the business Instagram account for his welding company.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram Thursday, announcing the news of the split. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Radar’s report also claims Evans was taking meetings for potential career opportunities, sparking speculation the reality star might be gearing up to return to television.