First Look at New Characters in Twin Peaks “It Is Happening Again” Teaser

There’s still basically no indication what the story will be when Twin Peaks comes back to Showtime later this month, but a new TV spot finally gives audiences more than a second or two of new footage, including the first looks at Madeline Zima, Riverdale‘s Madchen Amick, and the late Miguel Ferrer in action on the anticipated revival.

It is happening again with Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson), Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick), FBI Special Agent Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer), FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole (David Lynch), FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), and more. TWIN PEAKS, the 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT.

Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, Twin Peaks followed the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.

The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed. The mystery that ensued set off an eerie chain of events that plunged the inhabitants of Twin Peaks into a darker examination of their very existence. Twenty-five years later, the story continues…

Twin Peaks is written and produced by series creators and executive producers David Lynch and Mark Frost and is directed entirely by David Lynch.

Twin Peaks returns with 18 new episodes to Showtime on May 21.

