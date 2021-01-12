‘Sons of Anarchy’: Kim Coates Teases Chilly New Project

Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates is teasing a new project in the works. Though the details remain vague, fans seem to be excited for the prospect of seeing Coates back on the big (or small) screen. On Sunday, Coates, who played Tig Trager on SoA, revealed he was departing via plane to work on a “real cool project” with a promising script and role for him. He also teased it would be set in an icy locale, being as the temperature would be “beyond COOL.”

Fans seem to be excited for the flick or show, with one fan writing, “Ciao Kim!!! This is a very cool news!! Thanx for sharing! Very curious about it! Have fun, be safe and plz keep us posted… Kisses.” Coates has not provided any more details on the project.

Trust me peeps… That is NOT a halo over my head … maybe it’s a flying saucer and will beam me outa here :). So I’m Leeeeavinnnnn on a jet plane ….

Real cool project … cool people.. cool script … cool part … and beyond COOL frikin temp. to be filming in .. ouch KC xo pic.twitter.com/kfAa89v07M — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) January 10, 2021

Since exiting the series in 2014, Coates has worked on a range of TV projects including Godless (2017), Bad Blood (2018) Van Helsing (2021). While talks of a Sons of Anarchy revival have circled social media for a while, it seems that ship has run its course. In response to a 2020 post from Drake suggesting that it could be a thing, the show’s creator Kevin Sutter clarified that the chances of that happening would be extremely slim to none.

“Dear [Drake], as much as I wish this was true… it alas, is not,” Sutter wrote. “And although you knew that, I can’t help thinking… ‘Though this be madness, yet there is method in’t.’ Thanks for the love.”

FX’s parent company Disney fired Sutter in October 2019, after receiving complaints about his managerial style on Mayans M.C. Sutter himself admitted he was fired for being an “abrasive d—” and noted that stepping back from a hands-on role on Mayans M.C. Season 2 was perceived as “abandonment” by Disney. “I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported,” Sutter wrote in a letter to staff, published by The Hollywood Reporter. “My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew.”