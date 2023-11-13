'Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold' Trailer Revealed

Shadow and Bone fans probably weren't expecting a big update at Geeked Week, but Netflix has surprised them with Enter the Fold. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold is a new mobile game on Netflix Mobile that puts fans in the Grishaverse. After the big announcement on Thursday, the game is available now.

Enter the Fold is set between Season 1 and Season 2 of the Netflix original series, and for a mobile game it is surprisingly heavy on character and continuity. The game sends players on an adventure alongside Alina Starkov and has them encountering characters including Jesper Fahey and Inej Ghafa, all while getting to know the series' settings including the fan-favorite city of Ketterdam and "war-torn Ravka." The gameplay appears to be as strong as you might expect from a mobile game, but the addition of new story content is definitely the biggest draw.

Enter the Fold is a roleplaying game where fans take turns controlling different characters from the show, including the villainous General Kirigan and the enigmatic Sturmhond – before the revelations that come in Season 2. It also introduces new villains and "previous untold stories" for the characters during this narrative downtime.

The only catch here is that Enter the Fold – and all the Netflix Mobile games – are only available to subscribers. The streamer has over 50 games available in the app on iPhones, iPads and Android devices. There are no extra fees or in-app purchases, but users must have a Netflix account of their own to get in.

Shadow and Bone is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, including the Shadow and Bone trilogy, the Six of Crows duology and the the King of Scars duology. The fantasy series has a secondary world with its own cultures – many loosely based on the real-world cultures of Russia and Eastern Europe. It also features a unique magic system called "The Small Science" – giving practitioners the ability to control one natural element at the molecular level. Those practitioners are called Grisha.

The TV adaptation of the series premiered in 2021 and Season 2 followed in March of 2023. So far, Netflix has not revealed whether the series is renewed for a third season, but the fact that the company has invested in a mobile game seems to be a good sign. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold is available now.