Psych: The Movie Wraps Principal Photography

Psych: The Movie, the forthcoming, feature-length holiday special based on the long-running USA Network TV series, has wrapped production, according to its lead actors.

In social media posts yesterday, both James Roday and Dule Hill indicated that the movie had completed principal photography.

“Well, Psychos…we tried our best and made a thing,” Roday tweeted. “The rest is up to you.”

Hill posted a photo of the adjoining doors to their trailers, saying, “…and that’s a wrap.”

Psych, which ran from 2006 until 2014 on USA, centered on Shawn Spencer, a slacker whose photographic memory and keen sense of deductive reasoning made him a perfect detective — except for his utter contempt for the local police, born out of a bad relationship with his cop dad (who is also the one who groomed his detective skills; it’s all very complicated). He found a way to have his cake and eat it too (along with lots of pineapples over 8 seasons) by convincing local law enforcement that he was a psychic and contracting out his services as a consultant.

James Roday, Dule Hill, Tim Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, and Kirsten Nelson will return. Recurring antagonist Despereaux, played by Cary Elwes, is expected to be back as well base on Elwes’s own comments during a recent comic book convention appearance. Chuck and Thor: The Dark World actor Zachary Levi stars as the villain.

Even before the movie was officially announced, rumor had it Psych would be returning to Vancouver — where the series originally filmed, and the location tagged on Hill’s Instagram photo — for a feature film shoot. At the time of the show’s cancellation three years ago, USA executives had teased the potential for a return down the line.

Given the quick production time — which felt more like a TV series than a movie — and the fact that it will air on USA, it wouldn’t be surprising to see enough post-production done in the next month that fans could get a peek at the finished product at Comic-Con International: San Diego next month. The Psych panels were always packed with enthusiastic fans and during the show’s final season, they aired Psych: The Musical in a local theater during the convention.