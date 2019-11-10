People’s Choice Awards: Everything to Know

The People’s Choice Awards are live on Sunday night, and the excitement is ramping up. It was a big year for award shows, with some of the biggest names and titles getting recognized. Here, we will see how the audience themselves feel once and for all.

The People’s Choice Awards are a staple of the awards show season, where the feelings of fans, casual viewers and the general public get tabulated. Rather than the complex voting systems in place for the Oscars, the Emmys and other shows, this one relies on the votes cast by viewers beforehand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tonight, The People’s Choice Awards will honor all the greatest in entertainment, including movies, TV, music, comedy, fashion and social media. The show was previously hosted by CBS for decades, but is now in the hands of E! for the second year in a row. There are huge names performing, presenting and accepting awards.

The People’s Choice Awards relied on Gallup Polls up until 2005, when it officially switched to online voting. The show has embraced its status as an internet-based affair, and is accordingly a huge social media sensation. You can expect the live-tweeting and coverage to consume most newsfeeds for the evening.

Here is everything you need to know about the People’s Choice Awards.

Host

Like the Oscars and the Emmys, the People’s Choice Awards will go without a host this year. However, the show is not just following a trend — this is the second year in a row that the People’s Choice Awards are using this strategy, ever since E! took over.

Presenters

Without a host, there will be even more pressure on presenters to carry the show tonight. They are probably up to the task, as some of the most charismatic people in Hollywood today will be taking the stage. Presenters include Bellamy Young, Brittany Snow, David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown, KJ Apa, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Sarah Hyland, Sean Hayes and Terry Crews.

Nominees

While the voters are different, the nominees for the People’s Choice Awards are similar to those for the Oscars, the Emmys and the other award shows this year. In TV categories, Game of Thrones leads as usual with eight total nominations. That includes nods for the show itself like Show of 2019 and Drama Show of 2019, but also for the actors. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are both nominated for the Female TV Star of 2019, while Kit Harington is nominated for Best Male TV Star of 2019.

In Movies, the most nominations go to Avengers: Endgame, with seven total nominations. In addition to over-arching awards for the whole film, there are nominations for Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

The music category is dominated by Ariana Grande, who has six nominations for her album Thank U, Next.

Performers

There are two big performances planned for the People’s Choice Awards. One is country singer Kelsea Ballerini, who is also nominated for Country Artist of 2019. The other performer is singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, who is on the rise with hits like “October.”

Honorees

In addition to awards, there will be a few honors handed out on Sunday night. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly accepting the People’s Icon Award in celebration of her entertainment career as a whole, while Pink is being given the People’s Champion Award for her philanthropy over the years. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani is getting the Fashion Icon Award, which is for her immaculate style over the years.

How to Vote

Voting for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards is now closed in all categories. The show has a complex series of voting windows outlined on its website, with polling open on E! Online, Twitter and XFinity services.

The People’s Choice Awards switched to online voting in 2005, pioneering the system used by many game shows and other interactive events today. Before that, it used Gallup Polls.

When and How to Watch

The People’s Choice Awards begin at 9 p.m. ET on E! However, die-hard fans will want to tune in at 7 p.m. ET for E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, which will be hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. The show can also be streamed on Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV. Those with a valid cable provider login can also livestream the show on E!’s website and NBC’s website.