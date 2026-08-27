Netflix’s New Musical Drama Movie Starring a Nepo Baby Soars to No. 1

There’s a new movie reigning No. 1 on the Netflix charts.

Netflix revealed its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of Aug. 17-23, with a musical teen drama taking the top spot.

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Don’t Say Good Luck was revealed as the most-watched movie in the US. It follows Sophie Birenbaum, a high school students ready for the spotlight as the lead in the musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on stage. Sunny Sandler, the daughter of Adam Sandler, stars as Sophie, with Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield and Steve Buscemi also starring.

Don’t Say Good Luck ousted The Last House from the No. 1 spot after the sci-fi survival thriller had two weeks at the top of the charts. Though it’s no longer No. 1, The Last House is still in Netflix’s Top 10.

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Polymarket traders bet big that Don’t Say Good Luck would take the top spot for the week of Aug. 17-23, giving it overwhelming odds throughout the week of doing so. The closest it ever came to a close call with any other Netflix movie was on Aug. 19 when it had 56% odds, Extinction had 20% and The Last House had 12%.

Almost immediately after that, however, Don’t Say Good Luck soared to 86%, steadily rising the rest of the week.

Elsewhere in the Netflix Top 10 are the new crime thriller Facing El Chapo — based on the true story of the capture of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán — To Catch a Cheater, The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story, and several others.

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Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US (Aug. 17-23)

Don’t Say Good Luck Facing El Chapo The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story To Catch a Cheater The Last House Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing The Great Wall A Child of My Own Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Arthur the King

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