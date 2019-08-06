‘Modern Family’ Could Live on at ABC Thanks to Potential Spinoffs

Modern Family may not be on it’s last leg after all as it enters its 11th and final season.

ABC Entertainment president, Karey Burke, explained to Deadline how she can envision multiple spinoffs stemming from the hit show that stars Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson among others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Burke went on to cite the always-complicated relationship of Sarah Hyland‘s character, Hayley Dunphy, and Dylan Marshall, played by Reid Ewing, as one potential option. The two are currently raising newborn twins in the show and would make for an entertaining watch as they navigate through life trying to figure out their relationship all while raising two children.

According to the article, the company’s president has brought up the idea of a Modern Family spinoff multiple times to the show’s executive producer, Steve Levitan, “I get smacked down every time I bring it up.”

“I’m going to stay quiet for a little while,” she said. “They’ve just started production on the final season — I was at the first table read last week, which was so great, and I’m going to let them focus on that.”

Additionally, the storyline of Luke Dunphy has always been one of twists and turns, as well. The actor, Nolan Gould, recently spoke in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com about the final season and the topic of spinoffs eventually came up.

“I’m one hundred percent on board for a spinoff or a reboot or anything,” Gould told PopCulture.com. “I love this show, and honesty I could myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

Gould shared how his experience with the cast and crew of Modern Family really changed his outlook on his acting career, explaining how he really isn’t ready to move on just yet from his role as Luke Dunphy.

“We get to spend time and work with people that we love,” Gould said. “There are some actors that are really in it for the craft of acting and they want to expand their horizons and work on as many projects as possible — try as many different things, and I guess I was that way until I got on a show that was so perfect that there’s not real reason to leave.”

Gould also shined a light on what viewers can expect from the show’s final run. He did note how the 10th season was reportedly the end for the series with no expectation of the show being picked up for another year.

Since its inception, Modern Family has continued to be one of the strongest rated shows on television, sitting just behind Grey’s Anatomy as ABC’s top-billed show. Modern Family also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in each of its first five seasons. Many of the actors have been individually recognized, as well, including Stonestreet and Burrell receiving the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series two times each. Bowen has taken the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice, as well.

Modern Family will premiere its last season on September 25, 2019. The show will continue to air at 9 p.m. on ABC.