Mike Tyson Offers a Contestant a Job in Exclusive ‘Superhuman’ Clip

FOX has provided PopCulture.com with an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of Superhuman.

In this clip, contestant Andrew Body gets a job offer from Mike Tyson as he impresses the crowd with his lightning-fast math skills, beating out the calculator every time.

In the episode, five new contestants show off their outrageous talents – from master memorizers to mathematicians – the panelists and audience are left stunned. With the $50,000 grand prize on the line, another tough decision must be made.

Get ready to have your mind blown when Superhuman returns tonight. Hosted by actor Kal Penn, this jaw-dropping one-hour competition series will test the abilities of ordinary people to use their extraordinary skills to win a $50,000 grand prize.

In each episode, five contestants who possess a distinct, nearly super-human ability in fields such as memory, hearing, taste, touch, smell, sight and more are challenged to push their skills to the limit, yet only one will take home the title of Superhuman and the $50,000 grand prize.

Superhuman airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.