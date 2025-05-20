Major CBS News Figure Exits

A major figure at CBS is stepping down in yet another huge shakeup for the network.

Wendy McMahon, the executive in charge of CBS News, all CBS stations and the company’s syndication arm, resigned from her position this morning.

“It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,” McMahon said in an all-staff memo on Monday. “It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership. I have spent the last few months shoring up our businesses and making sure the right leaders are in place; and I have no doubt they will continue to set the standard.”

The executive’s departure comes at a bad time for CBS News, which is already in a volatile situation after announcing it was in talks with President Donald Trump to resolve a lawsuit he filed against the network when he claimed a 60 Minutes interview with then-opponent Kamala Harris was “deceptively edited.”

CBS is looking to settle up with the president because of its impending merger with Skydance Global, a massive deal that will almost certainly require federal approval and is still under review by the FCC.

60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens also resigned this month, citing similar issues with the management of the company.

McMahon’s full memo to staff reads as follows, per THR:

Hi everyone,

Today, I am stepping down from my position as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

This has been one of the most meaningful chapters in my career. Leading this extraordinary organization has been the honor of a lifetime because I got to work alongside all of you. Your commitment to truth, fairness and the highest standards is unassailable.

Championing and supporting the journalism produced by the most amazing stations and bureaus in the world, celebrating the successes of our shows and our brands, elevating our stories and our people … It has been a privilege and joy.

At the same time, the past few months have been challenging. It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.

I have spent the last few months shoring up our businesses and making sure the right leaders are in place; and I have no doubt they will continue to set the standard.

You are in incredibly good hands with Tom, Jennifer, John, Matt and Robert. They are phenomenal leaders and people who will continue to protect and celebrate your work. I am sure of it.

To George: Thank you for this opportunity.

To our viewers: Thank you for your trust. You hold us accountable, and you remind us why this work matters.

To the CBS News and Stations and CMV teams: Thank you for your passion, your professionalism and your partnership. It has been a privilege to walk this path with you.

Wendy