Kathy Griffin Heads to President Trump’s Backyard to Launch Comeback Tour

Kathy Griffin is officially launching her comeback with a two shows that will take place close to home for President Donald Trump.

The comedian, whose career was in ruin after posing with a bloody model of Trump’s head, has booked concerts in New York City and Washington D.C.

Griffin broke the news on HBO’s Real Time With Ball Maher and did not avoid referencing the First Family, who led the backlash against her after she posed for the controversial photo.

“I’m dipping my toes into touring again even though the Trumps and nobody wants me to work again,” Griffin said. “I just booked today, I’m going to do a show at Carnegie Hall in New York and I’m also going to go right to Trump’s backyard and do a show at the Kennedy Center.”

The former Bravo personality followed up the announcement with a confirmation on Twitter complete with a link to buy tickets.

Great news – I’m heading back to Carnegie Hall in New York! Tickets will be on sale next week. If you want the first crack at the best tickets, join my email list and you’ll get a head start! Link to sign up: https://t.co/2ABuYJyTUt pic.twitter.com/aDlo189KV8 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 10, 2018

Griffin spent most of the Maher interview taking the controversy head-on and calling out people she felt railroaded her, including Donald Trump Jr.

“And Don Jr., like of all people Don Jr., that frickin’ Cro-Mag, that barely human whatever his deal is, he goes on Good Morning America and says we don’t just want to ruin Kathy Griffin‘s career, we want to decimate her. And that was like months after the photo,” she said. “I’m not decimated.

This was not the first time the former My Life on the D-List personality has addressed the controversy. She recently did a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter that recounted the story behind the photo, which was taken by photographer Tyler Shields.

“When you’re in between gigs and trying to stay on the map, you have to think of ways to stay in the spotlight,” Griffin said.

The photo did keep Griffin in the spotlight, but not in the way she intended. It had the adverse effect on her career, as venue cancelled her stand-up tour due to the backlash.

“I don’t blame the theatre owners,” Griffin said. “These are theatres that are normally playing Mamma Mia! or Stomp, and all of a sudden they’re getting calls saying they’re going to ‘shoot her in the c— live onstage.’ That was the most common threat,” Griffin said. “And that they were going to ‘cut my head off and stuff it up my c—.’”