Kathy Griffin's Divorce Gets Heated as Estranged Husband Makes Major Demands

Kathy's Griffin divorce from Randy Bick isn't getting any easier. The two began dating in 2011. The controversial comedian filed for divorce in California in December 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. In her divorce documents, she requested Bick not be awarded spousal support, and asked the court to ahere to their prenuptial agreement signed ahead of their wedding. But Bick wants some cash.

In new court documents obtained by The Blast, he's asking for access to their marital home to retrieve his belongings, money for expenses he incurred after he was asked to leave their marital home, and attorney fees. Bick alleges his estranged wife asked him to leave their home on December 22, 2023, so they could "spend time apart over the Christmas holiday weekend." He says they "participated in a couple's therapy" the following day and that he only took a few items in a duffel bag.

He claims that when he told Griffin he was returning to the home, Griffin threatened to call the police. She officially filed for divorce on December 28.

He wants at least $21,000 "toward his emergency expenses caused as a result of [her] removing him from the home." Bick also wants a judge to have Griffin "ordered to pay at least $22,337 toward [his] Attorney's Fees" and "immediately add [him] as her dependent to her SAGAFTRA healthcare insurance COBRA policy at her own expense."

Sources say Griffin was heartbroken over the split but knew she needed to make the decision. The split was reportedly the first step in Griffin feeling back like herself. A source told the Daily Mail: "Kathy loves living life. She always wants to have fun. She wants to travel and do things with a man she loves who has the same aspirations. Kathy is just over 60 but still feels in her thirties and wants to enjoy life and has a fun and focused outlook on life and Randy did share that with her."