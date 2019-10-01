Justin Bieber Shares ‘Fire’ Wedding Photos With Hailey Bieber Following Their Second Nuptials

Justin Bieber is sharing the first photos from his second wedding to wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and they’re seriously fire! Just a little over a year since they tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber said “I do” Monday evening in an elaborate wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram following the celebration to share sweet photobooth pictures from the reception, kissing his bride, 22, and mugging for the camera.

“My bride is [fire],” he captioned the gallery.

Bieber’s not wrong, with the model showing out for her wedding in a classic bun and white halter dress as he sported a white button down shirt and a black bowtie.

Celebrating alongside the couple were some of the couple’s closest friends, including Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, Usher and Scooter Braun.

Ahead of their wedding, Hailey opened up to Vogue Australia about the criticism she and her husband have faced since their first wedding.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” she said in the story published last month. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’”

Hailey insisted that despite living their lives in the spotlight, there’s so much people don’t understand about their dynamic, noting, “But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

That’s not to say the supermodel and pop star haven’t struggled, as she noted that “marriage is always going to be hard” and that the best relationships are “the relationships that you put the work into.”

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things,” Hailey said. “I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on their nuptials!

