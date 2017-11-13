Jack Swagger signs with Bellator MMA

Jack Swagger is making the jump from the squared circle to the octagon, as the former World Heavyweight Champion announced he’ll be fighting for Bellator MMA next year.

Swagger made his announcement on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Monday, stating he’d compete in the promotion’s heavyweight division.

“We have been working and talking with them (Bellator) through the summer, we started negotiations and whatnot, and it literally got finalized this weekend,” Swagger said.

“The All-American American” was released by the WWE back in March and said he’s been training to fight for the past eight months. His deal with Bellator is reportedly for six fights.

Swagger has legitimate skill as a amateur wrestler, setting a school record for most pins in a season (30) while wrestling for the University of Oklahoma.

