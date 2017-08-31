You Can Watch ‘It’ in a Crowd of Terrifying Clowns If You Dare

Stephen King’s It is set to hit theaters on Sept. 8, and if the film wasn’t already scary enough, an Alamo Drafthouse location in Austin, Texas, is now offering fans the option to attend a clown-only screening of the horror reboot.

The theater is no stranger to unique screenings, as it previously hosted an all-women Wonder Woman screening, but the latest option is a whole lot scarier. According to Variety, the event will be held on Sept. 9 and the theater’s website requires that “all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The screening will kick off with a “Barrell O’ Fun” pre-party, which will feature “face-painters available for clown ‘touch-ups,’ a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment.”

“Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us,” the announcement concludes.

The adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic horror novel stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise and is directed by Andrés Muschietti. The R-rated film takes place in the small town of Derry, Maine and picks up when the titular entity enters the lives of a group of children in 1989, shortly after Pennywise claimed the life of a protagonist’s younger brother.

Photo Credit: New Line Cinema