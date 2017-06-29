Marvel Superheroes Get Dirty in ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Red-Band Trailer

The Hitman’s Bodyguard looks like a pretty funny, kick-ass action experience – and now you can watch the new NSFW trailer, above!

The movie brings together three big Marvel superhero stars (Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds, Avengers Samuel L. Jackson, and Daredevil‘s Élodie Yung), along with high-profile stars like Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. The downside for some action movie fans is that this flick will be directed by Patrick Hughes, the same man who directed the not-so-loved Expendables 3.

Still, with Reynolds, Jackson and even Hayek chewing up scenery and looking like they’re having fun doing it, this should be an enjoyable flick for the action crowd to end summer with.

SYNOPSIS: A special protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is tasked with guarding the life of his mortal enemy – who is one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson) – and taking him from England to the International Court of Justice. On their way, they are on high-speed car chases and boat escapes as deadly assassins are pursuing them and they are forced to work together in order to defeat a ruthless, powerful and bloodthirsty Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman).

The Hitman’s Bodyguard will be in theaters on August 18, 2017.