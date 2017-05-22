Game Of Thrones Star Details The Show’s Insane New Security Measures

Game of Thrones may be entering its final act as the penultimate seventh season draws near, but that doesn’t mean that HBO is getting lax about the show’s security.

In fact, according to actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei on Game of Thrones, the security is even more extreme than ever, even when it comes to how the actors are treated.

“They’ve definitely tightened up who has scripts and how we’re given them.,” Emmanuel tells Fabulous Magazine “You have to look at it digitally. They won’t send it to us unless our emails have a two-step verification [security process]. You might get given rehearsal notes on set, but you have to sign for and return them before you leave. If you don’t, people will chase you until you give them back!”

Despite this increased security, some pretty extensive spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 have already reportedly been leaked onto the internet, supposedly through extras working on the production. Whether or not those spoilers end up being accurate or not will only be revealed when Game of Thrones returns from its long hiatus.

HBO is already considering how to continue the incredibly successful franchise built on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice novels after Game of Thrones concludes. The premium cable network recently announced that it has commissioned four separate scripts to be developed as possible Game of Thrones spinoffs. Any or all of them may make it to production, or possibly none of them will, but it is clear HBO isn’t ready to leave the world of Westeros just yet.

While Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will receive some credit for any show that makes it to air, both have already stated that they will not be involved in any proactive ways with any possible spinoffs, saying at SXSW, “I think HBO might well do [a prequel or spinoff] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in.”

Game of Thrones is set to premiere its seventh and penultimate season on July 16. Compared to the previous 10-season, Game of Thrones‘s final two seasons will be short, with the season seven consisting of seven episodes and season eight consisting of just six episodes.

Game of Thrones’ Season 7 ensemble will include returning stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as well as newcomers Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper.

