Final Season of Fan-Favorite Netflix Show Shoots to No. 1

A tried-and-true Netflix hit is back for its final season, and taking the top spot in the meantime.

The streaming service released its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the week of Aug. 17-23, revealing Season 5 of Outer Banks as the No. 1 show.

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The new season will also serve as the young adult drama’s last. After losing one of their own, the Pogues continue their quest for revenge and redemption as they pursue a stolen artifact with the power to change their fortunes. Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant star.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows Season 5 of Outer Banks as having been in the No. 1 spot all week since its premiere on Thursday, Aug. 20. Variety reports that the season debuted with 9.4 million views in four days, making it the fourth consecutive season in which it has debuted at the top of the TV charts.

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Polymarket traders bet big on Outer Banks, giving it overwhelming odds throughout the course of the week to be the No. 1 show. It came within close contention with Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes, which at one point held 49% odds of being the top show of the week while Outer Banks held 48% odds. But Outer Banks quickly soared to higher odds, sitting comfortably around 98% for much of the week.

It looks like Polymarket got it right once again, correctly predicting that Outer Banks would be named the top-watched show in the country. Other shows included on the Polymarket spread, like last week’s No. 1, My Life With the Walter Boys, as well as Season 3 of Tires and Charles Manson, did make Netflix’s Top 10 list, but didn’t have enough momentum to be the most-watched.

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Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the US (Aug. 17-23)

Outer Banks Season 5 Tires Season 3 Raw 2026 — Aug. 17, 2026 Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes Season 1 My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 My Brilliant Career Season 1 Danny Go! Season 1 Blood Sacrifice Season 1 Ms. Rachel Season 1 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare Season 1

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