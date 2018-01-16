Two More Women Accuse Eliza Dushku’s Alleged Assailant of Sexual Misconduct

Stunt coordinator Joel Kramer has been accused of sexually assaulting two more women in the wake of Eliza Dushku‘s claims that he molested her while filming True Lies.

According to Deadline, One claim coming out involves a 16-year-old girl visiting the set of the 1997 film Virus, and the other involves a fellow stunt worker in the late ’70s or early ’80s.

The Virus claims comes from Laura Albert, a notable stuntwoman who worked on Virus and True Lies. Albert was not the teenager that Kramer allegedly had sex with. The then underage woman, who wished to not be indentified, was a friend of Albert’s younger sister. Albert had brought them to visit the set and have “good clean fun” with the crew members.

The two younger women went to swim with Kramer alter that night, where Albert alleges he exposed himself to the teenagers.

“He pulled his d— out and said, ‘You cannot handle this,’ and then began to swim towards them,” Albert said. “That’s when my sister left. Even today, she feels guilty for having left her friend.”

Albert says Kramer had sex with the remaining teen. Albert also claimed she confronted Kramer about the allegations at the time and he admitted to having sex with the girl. She and a fellow stunt person, who corroborated Albert’s story, then went to the police, but 16 was the age of consent in the area at the time.

Kramer admitted he “fooled around with” the teen but disputes aspects of the claim, including the fact the two had intercourse.

“They swam around and I finished my laps and went up to my room alone. Period,” Kramer said. “Thirty minutes later there was a knock at my door and her friend was there and asked to come in. She came in and we fooled around but no intercourse. She left about 1/2 hour later. I honestly did not know she was 17. Tattoos, and yes, pretty. When I found out I was devastated. I also checked with the local laws and found out 16 was the consensual age. It bothered me for years. Yes all was consensual.”

In a reply to Kramer’s denial, she called him “a liar” and “full of s—.”

The second accusation comes from an unnamed stuntwoman. In the late ’70s or early ’80s she alleges she was with Kramer and other stunt-work professionals at a bar. The group decided to carpool to a different location, and she rode with Kramer.

“I ended up in Joel Kramer’s vehicle,” the woman said. “Other than I knew him by face, we had never worked together, he had never hired me, and we were not dating – nor was I looking to date him. It was just a group of stunt people getting together.”

She continued, “When I got into Joel’s vehicle, instead of driving me to the other place, he drove us up into the hills on the south side of Ventura Boulevard into a quiet residential area. He pulled his vehicle over, unzipped his pants, pulled out his penis. He grabbed me by the back of my head and forced my face down onto his penis and c— in my mouth. He then released my head and cleaned himself up.”

Kramer says this second claim is a “fabrication.”

“It saddens me that now people will use me as their target of opportunity,” he said. “Please do not take these at face value. I am sorry for this witch hunt.”

He then went on to claim that he has been nothing but truthful during since Dushku’s claims came out, and that the people are trying paint him as an “A-hole.”

He added: “I have been upfront and truthful on all facets. I am not this damned A-hole the media and others portrays me as. I am so depressed and shocked over all of this. There’s nothing I can say or do that many just want to chastise myself and kick me to the curb. We all make mistakes, but do I have to pay dearly for those that are not of my doing?”

On Saturday, Dusku wrote a detailed account of being by molested by Kramer, which he denies. She claimed that he took her to his hotel room, disrobed and then molested her.

“When I was 12-years-old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” Dushku wrote. “Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.”

Photo Credit: CBS / Dave Russell