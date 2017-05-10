Dynasty TV Series Reboot Headed to The CW

The CW has become a formidable TV network in the last decade, building itself up on the backs of comic book TV shows (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Smallville, Riverdale, iZombie) and reboots of famous teen drama shows like 90210, Melrose Place, and now… Dynasty.

That’s right: Dynasty, the prime time hit TV series from 90210 creator Aaron Spelling in the ’80s, is coming back to the airwaves with a modern reboot, as reported by Deadline.

The team revitalizing the show for the modern age includes Gossip Girl creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and Revenge writer/producer, Sallie Patrick. Also involved are original Dynasty creators, husband/wife team Richard and Esther Shapiro. Casting details are below:

“Co-written by Schwartz & Savage and Patrick , the new Dynasty stars Grant Show (Melrose Place), Elizabeth Gillies (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll), Nathalie Kelley (The Vampire Diaries), James Mackay (The Leftovers), Alan Dale (The O.C.), Sam Adegoke (Murder in the First), Robert Christopher Riley (Hit the Floor), and Rafael de la Fuente (Empire).“

The rebooted series will follow the same storyline of chronicling the feud between two of America’s wealthiest families (the Carringtons and Colbys); however, the new version will focus primarily on Fallon Carrington and her prospective new (Hispanic) stepmom, Cristal.

The implications of how race, wealth, and social status will be major themes in the revamped series sounds pretty clear; and if The CW can create success out of slow-burn starter like Archie comics re-imagining, Riverdale, there’s no reason to think something with name brand recognition of Dynasty will do any worse.

…Just don’t compare it to that Dallas reboot that came (and went) a few years back.

