Draco Malfoy Actor Tom Felton Recently Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad Jason Isaacs

Harry Potter fans were treated to another cast reunion last month on Instagram. Former stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs met up in London, where Felton was starring in a play on the West End. When Isaacs came out to see the show, he raved about Felton and congratulated him on a great performance.

Felton and Isaacs were photographed together outside of the theater where Felton starred in 2:22 A Ghost Story. The two played father and son duo Draco and Lucius Malfoy, and Felton referenced one of his most infamous line deliveries by captioning his Instagram post: "My father heard about this, play I was in." Isaacs wrote a much longer post about how satisfying it was to see FElton grow up into a strong actor.

"So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants," he wrote. "Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

Felton is now 34 while Isaacs is 59, and the two spent a full decade together filming the Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011. Back in December, fans learned new details about just how close they are the rest of the cast were during that time in the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. It included archival footage of the child actors at the time attending classes between scenes, as well as modern-day interviews about how much they had looked up to the adult cast members at the time.

Felton also honored his other on-screen parent during that special – actress Helen McCrory, who played his character's mother, Narcissa Malfoy. During the special, Felton teared up as he said: "She taught me a lot. See? I can't even say it. She had this ability, yeah, just to sort of show such empathy in her eyes. It was a real treat to work with her."

In the same special, Isaacs recalled working with McCrory. He recalled: "I said, 'I think I've just met the best actress I've ever seen in my life.' I feel lucky to have worked with her and just shared just so much frankly adolescent laughter with on the set."