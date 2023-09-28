J.K. Rowling Pays Tribute to Late 'Harry Potter' Star Michael Gambon

Author J.K. Rowling posted a tribute to actor Michael Gambon on Thursday. Gambon's family announced his passing Thursday morning, explaining that he died "peacefully" surrounded by family after a battle with pneumonia. Rowling sang his praises on social media, remembering him as a great actor even before she worked with him.

"I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon," Rowling wrote. "The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him."

Gambon was a long-time star of British theater as well as the TV and film industry in the U.K., but around the world he is best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in most of the Harry Potter film adaptations. Gambon took over the role starting with the third movie, Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban, following the death of the previous actor Richard Harris. Gambon's portrayal was beloved by fans of the books as well as newcomers to the story.

Rowling went on to discuss Gambon's legacy with fans in the comments. When one person remarked that they had seen the same 1982 production of King Lear, she wrote: "It was EXTRAORDINARY! Went with my A-level class. It was the first time I'd ever seen Shakespeare performed, and talk about setting the bar almost unreachably high..."

As Rowling mentioned, Gambon also starred in The Casual Vacancy – a miniseries adaptation of a novel Rowling published in 2012. The TV show premiered in 2015 and aired on HBO in the U.S. It is now streaming on Max for American viewers. It is a tragicomedy set in a Small English town about the race to replace a deceased local politician.

Gambon's family issued a public statement on Thursday morning announcing his death. They said: "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."