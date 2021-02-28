Dev Patel Movies and Shows: What to Know About His Filmography

✖

Dev Patel has had some of the biggest movie and TV roles of the last few years, and he has several more hotly anticipated performances coming up. The 30-year-old actor is known for different roles in different regions, depending on where certain movies were licensed and genre sensibilities among different groups. However, most TV and movie fans can be sure they've seen Patel on screen.

Patel made his movie debut as a voice actor in the English-language dub of the anime film Only Yesterday in 1991. From there, he went on to the role where many fans likely saw him first: Anwar on the TV series Skins. If you missed Patel's one-year run on the British teen drama series, you likely saw him the following year in Slumdog Millionaire, where he starred as Jamal. From there, Patel became a household name and an A-list star, but he continued to choose his roles carefully.

Patel's next movie role was The Last Airbender — the live-action adaption of Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans generally hate the adaptation, though Patel's performance is not the source of their ire. Patel appeared in a few short films around the same time, but his next few feature-length movies were The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, About Cherry and The Road Within in 2011, 2012 and 2014 respectively.

It was then that Patel returned to TV in The Newsroom, an HBO drama about a cable news production written by Aaron Sorkin. Patel starred as Neal Sampat, alongside cast members like Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer. Since that show ended in 2014, Patel's only big return to TV has been on Modern Love in 2019, where he played Joshua for two episodes.

Patel's subsequent streak of movies included the Marigold Hotel sequel, Chappie, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Lion, Hotel Mumbai and The Wedding Guest. He brushed up on his voice-over skills once again in the 2019 animated feature I Lost My Body, and then took the titular role in The Personal History of David Copperfield that same year.

These days, Patel is both a heartthrob and a respected performer, seen by many as a craftsman in the field. Fans have been clamoring for a look at his next movie, The Green Knight, which is completed, but its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the IMDb page, The Green Knight is a horror-drama with a fantasy twist, and is rated R. It stars Patel as Sir Gawain, a mythical figure in England going back to at least the 14th century. Writer and director David Lowery has reportedly given the familiar story a fantasy angle, and fans loved what they saw when the trailer was first released way back in February of 2020.

After numerous delays, The Green Knight is now slated for release on July 30, 2021, but if it will be available on any streaming services it has not been made clear yet. In the meantime, Patel is filming a new thriller called Monkey Man, which he is directing and starring in as well. The movie reportedly follows a recently released ex-felon in modern-day India trying to adjust to his new life.

At the rate Patel is moving now, all of the accomplishments listed above might be a footnote to an even more massive career. The actor has managed a meteoric rise with few of its usual pitfalls and remains a respected artist in his field. Patel's next performance will most likely be The Green Knight, in theaters on July 30, 2021.