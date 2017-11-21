CBS Blacked out on Dish as Carriage Talks Stall

Around 13 million subscribers to satellite-distributor Dish currently do not have access to CBS programming after the two companies failed to agree on carriage talks, Variety reports.

“This particular dispute is yet another example of the company punishing its subscribers instead of negotiating a fair carriage deal that reflects the current marketplace,” CBS said in a statement.

The blackout is affecting customers in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, and could prevent those affected from watching popular shows like The Big Bang Theory and various sports broadcasts. The blackout could also prevent customers from watching the network’s annual Thanksgiving NFL game on Thursday, college football games and other NFL games over the weekend, CNN shares.

In total, 28 local channels in 18 markets across 26 states will be off the air until the two companies can come to an agreement. Dish has previously negotiated with other companies while CBS is attempting to negotiate new deals with various distributors.

“CBS is attempting to tax Dish customers on programming that’s losing viewers, tax Dish customers on programming available for free over the air, and tax Dish customers for content available directly from CBS,” said Warren Schlichting, Dish executive vice president of marketing, programming and media sales, in a statement. “Our customers are clear: they don’t want to pay a CBS tax. It’s regrettable and unnecessary that CBS is bringing its greed into the homes of millions of families this Thanksgiving.”

The conflict also affects CBS Sports Network, Pop and the Smithsonian Channel.

