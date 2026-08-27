Callum Turner’s Current James Bond Casting Odds Revealed After ‘One Night Only’ Premiere



Casting for the next James Bond film has seemingly been guarded with the same protection as the nuclear codes.

No matter who you are or what you do, you’re not getting access to who will be the latest actor or actress to star as the next British secret service agent. Uncovering who will replace actor Daniel Craig in the next Bond film – likely slated for a late 2027 or early 2028 release – and provided with a license to kill, remains a hot topic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If only there were a secret agent who could get to the bottom of casting …

Among those that have had their name linked to the role are Callum Turner. The English actor has starred in such films as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Boys in the Boat, and the recently released, One Night Only, which premiered earlier this month.

As Turner’s most recent film opened, his odds to succeed Craig have surprisingly dropped on Polymarket. In May, Callum’s odds among bettors on Poylmarket were better than 50% to be cast as the newest 007. However, those odds have dropped significantly throughout the summer. June and July saw Turner, 36, have his betting odds lowered to percents in the 30. Now, weeks after the One Night Onlypremiere, Turner finds himself with betting odds at only 15% on Polymarket.

Turner’s low odds could be tied to the lack of success One Night Only experienced throughout August at the box office. The highly anticipated movie brought in less than $6 million on its opening weekend and hovered around $2 million in week two. The movie’s been met with mixed reviews.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Surpassing Turner in odds to be the next Bond, via Polymarket, are Jack Lowden (22.9%), Jack Barton (18.9%) and “No Bond chosen,” which currently has the second-best odds, 19.7%. Joining Turner in seeing their odds lessen week-by-week is Jacob Elordi. The 29-year-old Elordi, an Oscar nominee, has odds of just 6% to appear as the next Bond. Those odds could’ve moved partially because it was recently announced that Elordi is expected to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in an upcoming sci-fi romantic thriller.

Callum Turner announced as next James Bond?

There’s currently no timetable for when Amazon MGM Studios (producers of the film) will announce the newest James Bond, though speculation persists it’ll be prior to the end of 2026. As fans continue to wait for an announcement, and considering it may be a while, they may want to grab a drink. Maybe a martini, shaken not stirred.



PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.