Braun Strowman Stands Tall After Slamming Kane Through Ring

Monday Night Raw’ ended with a bang this week as Braun Strowamn took on “The Big Red Machine” Kane in the main event.

Unfortunately the match didn’t have a definitive winner. Strowman lifted Kane onto his shoulder and delivered a Running Powerslam, causing the ring floor to collapse due to the impact. The broadcast cut out with both men in a heap under the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But it turns out there was more to the story.

After the show ended, Strowman was able to climb out of the hole he had created in the canvas and stand tall over the former WWE Champion to send the Atlanta crowd home happy.

WWE posted the post-Raw clip to their YouTube channel. Check it out below!